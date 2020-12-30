Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Huggins on Kedrian Johnson: "He Could Be a Really Good Guy for Us"

Kedrian Johnson could play a bigger role in WVU's rotation as the season goes on.
Author:
Publish date:

Through the first 10 games of the regular season, junior guard Kedrian Johnson averaged just two minutes of playing time per game in seven appearances. 

When you look at all the returning talent and experience that West Virginia has in the backcourt, it's not all that surprising that Johnson is buried deep on the bench. Guys like Deuce McBride, Jordan McCabe, Taz Sherman, and Sean McNeil have all been in the program longer and have a better understanding as to what is expected of them when on the floor. It's not so much about Johnson not having the ability to play and match up with some of the best the Big 12 has to offer, but more about getting acclimated to the system.

DALE SPARKS - KEDRIAN_JOHNSON_2_WVU_NU_12_29_20

Head coach Bob Huggins has repeatedly stated how not having a "secret scrimmage," and an exhibition game has hurt their depth by not getting the newcomers an opportunity to showcase their skills in a game-like situation. Johnson is one of a few players that have been affected by this but made the most of his opportunity on Tuesday afternoon in the win over Northeastern. He finished the game with five points, slamming home a dunk and draining a three from beyond the arc. It may have been just nine minutes of playing time, but Johnson looked the part and seems like someone who could provide a bit of a spark off the bench.

"He’s a talented guy; he’s our fastest guy. He’s got really good lateral quickness," Huggins said in Tuesday's postgame press conference. "Deuce (sophomore guard Miles McBride) has had a pretty good career to this point, and (junior guard) Jordan (McCabe) has had a pretty good career to this point. He’s competing with those two guys who obviously know what needs done a lot more than what Kedrian does. With what’s going on, this is basically a free year. What would normally happen is he would have one year left, but now he has two years left, so we are going to keep working with him. He may, toward the end, as we start getting to conference play with all the travel and everything else; he could be a really good guy for us. He just has to learn what we need done like those two guys have."

Being an offensive weapon is nothing new to Johnson. He was the 4th leading scorer at the JUCO level a year ago, averaging 25.5 points per game and shooting 47.1% from the field. As a matter of fact, he had an offensive explosion scoring a career-high 46 points at Grayson and then three days later posted a 45-point outing against Weatherford.

Johnson may be a skilled offensive player, but he also takes great pride in his defense. As a freshman at Temple College, he led the country averaging 3.7 steals per game, and this past summer, he told Mountaineer Maven that he's not at all concerned about his playing time or his role; he just wants to do his part.

"I could be a potential starter, but if that's not the case, so be it. Whatever it takes to win, that's what I'm here for, just to win."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

DALE SPARKS - KEDRIAN_JOHNSON_2_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

Huggins on Kedrian Johnson: "He Could Be a Really Good Guy for Us"

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second overtime at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills and Tykee Smith Selected FWAA Second Team All-Americans

Helmet
Football

WVU Linebacker Announces he will not Suit up for the Liberty Bowl

USATSI_14060639_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Closing in on 300th Win at West Virginia

USATSI_15259586_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: Isaiah Cottrell Out for the Season

USATSI_14132455_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Final ESPN Bracketology of December

DALE SPARKS - DEREK_CULVER_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

Huggins Wants More Consistency Following Win Over Northeastern

DALE SPARKS - KEDRIAN_JOHNSON_2_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

WATCH: Highlights From West Virginia's Win Over Northeastern

Deuce McBride
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | Northeastern