Huggins to be Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

On Thursday, Senior NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. 

Huggins currently sits fourth on the all-time wins list with 916 and is the third active winningest coach behind Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse.

He has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four. In 16 years as the head coach at the University of Cincinnati (1989-2005), Huggins led the Bearcats to eight Conference USA regular season championships, four Conference USA Tournament championships, was a three-time Conference USA Coach of the Year and was honored as the Conference USA Coach of the Decade in 2005. On the national level, he was tabbed as the Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 2000 and the ESPN.com National Coach of the Year in 2002.

The Morgantown native has accumulated a 324-182 record while at West Virginia with 10 NCAA tournament appearances, including five Sweet Sixteen's and a Final Four. 

