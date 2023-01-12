Huggins Voices Frustration in Response to NCAA's Final Decision on Jose Perez

Bad things happen to good people. It's a part of life and right now, West Virginia guard Jose Perez is experiencing it.

For those who are unaware of the situation, Perez transferred to West Virginia officially in November. The reason for that late arrival is due to his head coach at Manhattan, Steve Masiello, being fired just 10 days before the start of the season. Had this happened months beforehand, it would have been a completely different situation. What was Jose expected to do? Stay?

Perez went through an abbreviated recruitment through the portal before choosing West Virginia. Everyone assumed that he would be able to play this season, even if it wasn't until the start of the spring semester.

Then again, it is the NCAA we're talking about.

The NCAA denied Perez immediate eligibility back in mid-December which prompted WVU to appeal the decision. After nearly a full month of waiting around, the NCAA finally responded to the appeal with another denial, officially ruling out Perez for the season.

"Extremely unfortunate," said WVU head coach Bob Huggins. "I don't know the whys and the where for's. I know this, you're talking about a kid who was a very good student in high school - who gave nobody problems or issues, who was recommended by his high school coach. He's very well thought of in New York. Rick Pitino recommended him as a player and a person. The truth of the matter is and I'll probably get in trouble for saying it, they don't know what the hell they're doing. I mean, they don't do what they're supposed to do so they get sued. That's a fact. Because they didn't do what they were supposed to do. And they thought they were high and mighty. And then when it got to the congressional level, they find out they were not that high and mighty. I'm against anything that hurts young people. I'm against anything that takes away a chance for a young person to succeed in life. This guy is a good student, he's a good kid. He's a good guy. We're not talking about bringing in Moses Malone. We're talking about bringing in a kid who was a small college player. I don't understand. I don't know why very educated adults would come to that decision."

There is no consistency in what the NCAA does. You'll see other players playing on TV who went through a similar situation as Perez but for whatever reason, didn't have to sit out a year. I mean, hell, a football coach can be hired at a new school and two weeks later coach that team in a bowl game? But a kid that had his coach taken away from him 10 days before the season can't go to a new school and play? Makes sense, doesn't it?

Perez does have one year of eligibility remaining and can return to the Mountaineers next season. The question is, will he? That's a conversation that he and Huggins will have at some point in the near future.

"No [we haven't had that conversation], but I think it would be in his best interest. I know that he knows that the people at this university have done everything humanly possible to help him. He knows that and he has great appreciation for that. Now, where you go from there? Hell, I don't know. I mean, you put yourself in those shoes? Would you be upset? Of course. And when you totally take away the game that you love on top of all that? I don't know, man."

