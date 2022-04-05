Skip to main content

Iowa Transfer Sets Visit to West Virginia

The Mountaineers continue to search for talent in the transfer portal.

West Virginia is the latest team to reach out to Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint. The 6'0", 190-pound guard from Bronx, New York entered the portal on March 29th after spending the first three years of his career with the Hawkeyes. 

This past season, Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 36 games played. His offensive numbers don't jump off the chart, especially his shooting percentages of 42% FG and 25.7% 3FG, but that's not where his value lies. He is a lockdown defender that would automatically be the best perimeter defender on WVU's roster. After all of the defensive issues the Mountaineers had this past season, it's clear that Huggins and his staff want to get back to having a team that is more aligned with their style of play being physical and aggressive on the glass.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Toussaint is set to visit WVU this weekend. Other schools that are pursuing him are St. John's, Xavier, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Florida Gulf Coast, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

IMG_0614
Football

Neal Brown: 'We Don't Have a Culture Problem Here'

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
USATSI_15760136_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Reaches Out to Familiar Face in Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Trey Braithwaite
Baseball

Braithwaite Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.31.22 PM
Recruiting

2023 Safety Malik Hartford Announces Decision Date

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022
USATSI_18017031_168388579_lowres
Football

Pat McAfee Steals the Show at WWE's WrestleMania

By Schuyler CallihanApr 4, 2022
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) takes a jump shot at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

West Virginia Lands Transfer Guard

By Christopher HallApr 3, 2022
Braden Barry
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Big 12 Opening Series over No. 12 TCU

By Christopher HallApr 3, 2022