Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

Through just 14 games in his collegiate career, center Oscar Tshiebwe has become a force for the Mountaineers and is living up to expectations. He's a rebounding machine, it's what he does best. He was labeled as the nation's best rebounder in high school and has not disappointed by averaging 9.3 rebounds per game and 4.2 boards on the offensive end.

For years under head coach Bob Huggins, the saying has been: "sometimes the best offense is a missed shot." That phrase could not be any truer than it is today. Huggins has had some really good rebounders throughout his coaching career, but Tshiebwe is a freak of nature snatching up rebounds left and right. And to be quite honest, West Virginia is fortunate to have a guy like this with the way the team has struggled to hit shots.

Mountaineer fans have never seen anything like this. This is the first time that Huggins has brought in a consensus five star player that has pro potential as a true freshman. The question that will continue to resurface throughout the season is: Will Tshiebwe be a one and done?

There's always a strong possibility of that coming to fruition, but to be realistic, another year of development would serve him well. He does a lot of things well and really well for that matter, but keep in mind, he's only been playing organized basketball for a handful of years. According to NBADraft.net, Tshiebwe is not projected to be drafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. In fact, other mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and CBS also have him off the radar.

However, don't let that fool you. There is still plenty of season left and by the end of it all, you will start to see his name start appearing on those projections. Having Tshiebwe and Culver back for another year together could make West Virginia the presumed favorite in the Big 12 next season, alongside Kansas.