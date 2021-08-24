August 24, 2021
Isaiah Cottrell is Cleared to Play

West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell is cleared for all basketball related activities
Author:
Publish date:

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell is cleared to play after tearing his Achilles last year. 

Cottrell played in the first 10 games of the 2021-22 season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, including recording a career-high six points versus North Texas and No. 1 Gonzaga. 

