Jalen Bridges Scheduled to Visit Four Schools
After two years in the Mountaineer program, Jalen Bridges decided to enter the transfer portal to finish out his collegiate career. The Fairmont, WV native averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 33 games this season.
Although he had a few big games here and there, the expectation was that he would develop into a third scorer for the Mountaineers alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Bridges never evolved into that role for whatever reason and saw his shooting percentages take a dip both from the floor and from three.
Since entering the transfer portal a few weeks back, Bridges has heard from a large number of schools. It appears that he is narrowing down his interests as he has visits set up with Ohio State (March 29/30), Alabama (April 15/17), Baylor (TBD), and Michigan State (TBD).
