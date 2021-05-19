Jalen Bridges Switches Jersey Number

The sophomore rising star will sport a new number next season for the Mountaineers.

Sophomore West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges has made the switch from No. 2 to No. 11 for the upcoming season, per the official team site. This switch was hinted at on Twitter in a post that Bridges retweeted earlier in the month. The No. 11 jersey was previously worn by Emmitt Matthews Jr. who transferred to Washington back in mid-April.

Bridges provided the Mountaineers with an offensive spark mid-season and with him inserted into the starting lineup, it allowed WVU to play a four out, one in offense that really stretched the floor and opened things up underneath for big man Derek Culver.

Bridges finished the season averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the floor and 40% from beyond the three-point line.

