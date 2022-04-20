Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jalen Bridges to Transfer to Big 12 School

The former Mountaineer will remain in the Big 12 Conference.

Former West Virginia forward and Fairmont, WV native, Jalen Bridges, has announced that he will be transferring to Baylor. 

In 33 games, Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Although he had a few big games here and there, the expectation was that he would develop into a third scorer for the Mountaineers alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Unfortunately, the consistency wasn't there and it might end up being a good parting of ways for both parties.

Bridges also considered Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan State. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Football

Info + Possible Format for WVU's 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 11.53.39 PM
Football

Neal Brown Gives Latest Update on Safety Saint McLeod's Recovery

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
From left to right: Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol, Neal Brown
Football

WVU QBs Looking to 'Send a Message' to Fans on Saturday

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Quarterback Will Crowder (7)
Football

Quick Hits: Spring QB Battle, Saint McLeod Update + More

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Neal Brown 4-19
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice No. 13

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Zeiqui Lawton
Football

Neal Brown Lists Standouts from the Past Week of Spring Practice

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Football Future Schedules

By Schuyler CallihanApr 19, 2022
WVU Basketball
Basketball

WVU Adds Colorado Transfer Kylee Blacksten

By Schuyler CallihanApr 19, 2022