BREAKING: Jalen Bridges to Transfer to Big 12 School

The former Mountaineer will remain in the Big 12 Conference.

Former West Virginia forward and Fairmont, WV native, Jalen Bridges, has announced that he will be transferring to Baylor.

In 33 games, Bridges averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Although he had a few big games here and there, the expectation was that he would develop into a third scorer for the Mountaineers alongside Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Unfortunately, the consistency wasn't there and it might end up being a good parting of ways for both parties.

Bridges also considered Alabama, Ohio State, and Michigan State.

