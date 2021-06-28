OFFICIAL: Jamel King Signs with WVU Basketball

PRESS RELEASE VIA WVU ATHLETICS COMMUNICATIONS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 28, 2021) – Jamel King, who originally signed with New Mexico, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend and play basketball for West Virginia University during the 2021-22 academic year, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

King, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward, is from Uniontown, Alabama, where he attended Paul Bryant High in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At Paul Bryant High, King averaged 23.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in his senior season.

King then attended Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he averaged 16.0 points per contest. King shot 53 percent from 3-point range on 57 attempts, while averaging four rebounds and dishing out two assists per game.

“We think Jamel is a guy with a really bright future,” Huggins said. “He has size, but he also has the agility and skill level of a smaller player on the court. We look forward to him getting to campus this summer.”

