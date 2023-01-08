No. 3 Jayhawks Rock Mountaineers

Morgantown, WV - The Mountaineers dropped to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play following a 76-62 loss to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday night. West Virginia shot a miserable 33.9% from the field and the Jayhawks started off hot.

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. put the game's first points on the board after guard Joe Toussaint found him in the middle of the paint for the contested lay-in. Then, Erik Stevenson hit a fade away jumper along the left baseline followed by Toussaint scoring from the right elbow as the Mountaineers grabbed the early 6-2 advantage.

Kansas started off hot from the three-point range, shooting 4-5 from behind the arc as part of a 14-2 run to take a 16-8 lead.

The Jayhawks led by as many as 12 in the first half, West Virginia cut the deficit in half before trailing by seven at the break, 42-35. West Virginia forward Trey Mitchell and Kansas guard Grady Dick led all scorers at the half with 10 points. Mitchell shot 3-6 from the floor, 1-4 from behind the arc and 3-4 at the free frow line, while Dick was a perfect 3-3 from three-point range.

Jan 7, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives the lane against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia started the second half shooting 2-16, including 1-8 from three-point -range as the Jayhawks built a 19-point behind with 9:38 left to play in the game.

Kansas stayed poised in the second half as the Mountaineers could find the bottom of the net, shooting a mere 29.6% from the field in the second half as the Jayhawks cruised to a 76-62 victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly