Skip to main content

No. 3 Jayhawks Rock Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers drop their third-straight after a 76-62 loss to No. 3 Kansas

Morgantown, WV - The Mountaineers dropped to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play following a 76-62 loss to the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday night. West Virginia shot a miserable 33.9% from the field and the Jayhawks started off hot. 

2023-01-07
2023-01-07 (2)

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. put the game's first points on the board after guard Joe Toussaint found him in the middle of the paint for the contested lay-in. Then, Erik Stevenson hit a fade away jumper along the left baseline followed by Toussaint scoring from the right elbow as the Mountaineers grabbed the early 6-2 advantage. 

Kansas started off hot from the three-point range, shooting 4-5 from behind the arc as part of a 14-2 run to take a 16-8 lead. 

The Jayhawks led by as many as 12 in the first half, West Virginia cut the deficit in half before trailing by seven at the break, 42-35. West Virginia forward Trey Mitchell and Kansas guard Grady Dick led all scorers at the half with 10 points. Mitchell shot 3-6 from the floor, 1-4 from behind the arc and 3-4 at the free frow line, while Dick was a perfect 3-3 from three-point range. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jan 7, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives the lane against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at WVU Coliseum.

Jan 7, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives the lane against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia started the second half shooting 2-16, including 1-8 from three-point -range as the Jayhawks built a 19-point behind with 9:38 left to play in the game.

Kansas stayed poised in the second half as the Mountaineers could find the bottom of the net, shooting a mere 29.6% from the field in the second half as the Jayhawks cruised to a 76-62 victory. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_18997573_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 10.58.44 AM
Football

BREAKING: WVU Lands Transfer from Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19711555_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

The Path for Geno Smith & Seattle to Make the Playoffs

By Schuyler Callihan
Lanell Carr
Football

Former WVU DE Lanell Carr Transfers to Big Ten School

By Schuyler Callihan
bin-wahad-mumu-70473-3
Football

Ex WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Finds a New Home

By Schuyler Callihan
Joe Toussain, James Okonkwo Kansas Postgame
Basketball

WATCH: Toussaint, Okonkwo Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (14)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Kansas Chalks Up a Big Win at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan