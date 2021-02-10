Jevon Carter, ESPN's Fran Fraschilla Praise Miles McBride

West Virginia has one heck of a player in Miles McBride and others are taking notice.

Sophomore West Virginia guard Miles McBride is having a terrific season for the Mountaineers and could be considered one of the best guards in the entire country.

In the first game against Texas Tech, McBride found himself in foul trouble early and did not re-enter the game until there was roughly 10:35 remaining in the game. With the Mountaineers down double digits, McBride went to work going 6/6 from the field and 5/5 from the free-throw line and hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Much like the first meeting, McBride got into foul trouble in the first half of Tuesday night's game in Lubbock. He picked up six points in the first three minutes of the 2nd half and gave the Texas Tech guards all they could handle. He finished the game with 20 points on 6/12 shooting and also collected four assists and three rebounds.

Over the last ten games plus, McBride has really put it together and has helped guide this team to a 7-3 record including five consecutive Big 12 wins. ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla tabbed him as the best closer in college basketball.

Former WVU star Jevon Carter also showed some love to McBride during last night's game.

So far this season, McBride is averaging 16.2 points (leads team), 4.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Should he continue at this pace and West Virginia keeps winning, McBride could play his way into All-American honors by season's end.

