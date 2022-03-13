Skip to main content

Joe Lunardi's Final ESPN Bracketology Projection

Joey brackets released his final projection of the year.

West Virginia won't be taking part in March Madness this year, but the NCAA Tournament is always a great time of year filled with great games, upsets, and historical runs.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his final bracket projection ahead of tonight's selection show revealing the full tournament field. 

West Region - San Francisco

USATSI_17858137_168388579_lowres

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC

8. Murray State vs 9. San Diego State

5. UConn vs 12. UAB

4. Arkansas vs 13. Vermont

USATSI_17882990_168388579_lowres

6. Saint Mary's vs 11. Indiana

3. Texas Tech vs 14. Montana State

7. Colorado State vs 10. San Francisco

2. Purdue vs 15. Georgia State

East Region - Philadelphia

USATSI_17868849_168388579_lowres

1. Baylor vs 16. Norfolk State

8. Creighton vs 9. North Carolina

5. LSU vs 12. Notre Dame/Wyoming

4. Illinois vs 13. Princeton

USATSI_17834088_168388579_lowres

6. Alabama vs 11. Rutgers

3. Villanova vs 14. Longwood

7. Ohio State vs 10. Virginia Tech

2. Auburn vs 15. Colgate

South Region - San Antonio

USATSI_17886796_168388579_lowres

1. Arizona vs 16. Wright State/Bryant

8. TCU vs 9. Seton Hall

5. Providence vs 12. Michigan/Texas A&M

4. Houston vs 13. Chattanooga

USATSI_17886522_168388579_lowres

6. Boise State vs 11. Iowa State

3. Tennessee vs 14. Saint Peter's

7. Michigan State vs 10. Davidson

2. Duke vs 15. Delaware

Midwest Region - Chicago

USATSI_17884411_168388579_lowres

1. Kansas vs 16. Cal State Fullerton

8. Memphis vs 9. Marquette

5. Iowa vs 12. South Dakota State

4. UCLA vs 13. New Mexico State

USATSI_17883149_168388579_lowres

6. Texas vs 11. Miami

3. Wisconsin vs 14. Akron

7. USC vs 10. Loyola-Chicago

2. Kentucky vs 15. Jacksonville State

