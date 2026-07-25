Joson Sanon Reveals Which NBA Star He Models His Game After

There is a lot of excitement brewing throughout the Mountain State thanks to the efforts of Ross Hodge and his coaching staff, building a very intriguing roster for the 2026-27 WVU basketball season.

Much of the attention has been on this top-15 freshman class, headlined by Miles Sadler, and rightfully so. But one of the key transfers that should be getting more attention is former St. John's guard Joson Sanon (6'5", 200 lbs), pronounced joe-SON SAN-in.

After a strong true freshman campaign at Arizona State, he looked well on his way to eventually becoming a first-round pick. Unfortunately, the move to St. John's didn't work out for him fit-wise, and it ended up forcing him to come back to school for at least another season.

With the Johnnies, he took on more of a Sixth Man role, and he was never really able to find a rhythm offensively, seeing his shooting take a dip across the board. At West Virginia, he, alongside Sadler and Butler transfer Finley Bizjack, will have the ball in his hands quite a bit and have an expanded role offensively.

What type of player is he on that end of the floor?

The man spoke for himself in a recent video posted by the WVU men's basketball official X account.

👋 Meet the Mountaineers: Joson Sanon pic.twitter.com/3kPjIAQNul — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) July 23, 2026

“I model my game after Devin Booker and a couple other players, basically for getting to my spots and rising up for the middie. One part of my game that sticks out is getting to my spot and shot create.”

Sanon had several schools pursuing him in the transfer portal this spring, but knew pretty early on that West Virginia was the right spot for him.

“I chose WVU because I felt like it was the best opportunity for me and just my development and becoming the best player I can be," he said. "Our goal with our team this year is to make it to March and have a deep run into it."

In 64 career games, Sanon has averaged 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 38% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc. With the new eligibility rules passed by the NCAA, Sanon will have three years to play in Morgantown if he chooses. If all goes well this season, he could consider throwing his name into the NBA draft and at least get feedback.