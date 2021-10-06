    • October 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    JUCO Forward Commits to WVU

    West Virginia lands JUCO forward
    On Wednesday night, Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick announced on Twitter his verbal commitment to West Virginia University as part of the 2022 class, joining Josiah Harris and Josiah Davis.

    The 6-8 230-lb forward began his Collegiate career at Robert Morris, where he averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds his freshman year before landing In River Grove, IL, and attending Triton College.

    Suemnick will have three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Morgantown next summer.

    Denmark High School's Patrick Suemnick (33) shoots the ball against Waupun High School in a Division 3 boys basketball state semifinal on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
