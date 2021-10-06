JUCO Forward Commits to WVU

On Wednesday night, Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick announced on Twitter his verbal commitment to West Virginia University as part of the 2022 class, joining Josiah Harris and Josiah Davis.

The 6-8 230-lb forward began his Collegiate career at Robert Morris, where he averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds his freshman year before landing In River Grove, IL, and attending Triton College.

Suemnick will have three years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Morgantown next summer.

