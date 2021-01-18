Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

JUST IN: WVU Reschedules Two Big 12 Games

The Mountaineers have a couple of schedule changes.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that two of West Virginia's men's basketball games have been officially rescheduled. 

The Mountaineers were scheduled to travel to No. 2 Baylor last Tuesday but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the West Virginia program. Now, the Mountaineers will travel to Waco on Thursday, February 18th for a 5 p.m. EST tip. 

Also, West Virginia's game on the road at TCU will be moved from Monday, February 22nd to Tuesday, February 23rd with tip-off also set for 5 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.

More schedule changes are expected to be made as West Virginia will attempt to reschedule each of their postponed games from the past week.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13984282_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/19

Football

BREAKING: WVU DL Announces Decision to Return

Screen Shot 2021-01-18 at 1.53.25 PM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top 6 for 2022 Defensive Lineman With Mountaineer Bloodlines

USATSI_15414002_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Drops in Latest Coaches Poll

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Tavon Austin (16) against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

USATSI_13937008_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

USATSI_13793373_168388579_lowres
Basketball

JUST IN: WVU Reschedules Two Big 12 Games

Randy Mazey Furfari Award 2
Baseball

West Virginia Ranked in Top 15 of D1 Baseball's Preseason Top 25