Juwan Staten Hoping to Get a Coaching Opportunity

The former Mountaineer guard has his eyes set on becoming a teacher of the game.

Juwan Staten got his feet wet in the coaching world last year serving as a graduate assistant on Bob Huggins' staff at West Virginia just a handful of years after playing for the Hall of Fame coach. 

Although he began his collegiate career at Dayton, Staten finished as one of the best guards to ever come through WVU. As a junior, Staten averaged 18.4 points per game and led the Mountaineers to a NIT berth. A year later, he was a big part of West Virginia's run to the Sweet Sixteen that ushered in the start of Press Virginia. During that final season in Morgantown, he mentored young guards Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr., both of whom went on to have great careers themselves. 

By the time Staten left WVU, he became a member of an exclusive group joining just five others in school history to record 1,000 points, 400 assists, 100 steals and 350 rebounds in a career.

After receiving an opportunity in the G-League with Warriors and 76ers, bouncing around overseas in Belgium, Finland, France, Estonia and Hungary, and back to the G-League with the Maine Celtics, Staten appears ready to move on to the next chapter of his career - coaching. 

