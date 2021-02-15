Juwan Staten to Play for Best Virginia in TBT

Monday morning, Best Virginia announced that former West Virginia guard Juwan Staten will be back on the team's roster for the 2021 TBT Tournament.

The Mountaineers never made it past the Sweet 16 during Juwan Staten's career, but he was a big part in paving the way for guys like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. Carter was a great player, but Juwan Staten may be the best true point guard Bob Huggins has had at West Virginia.

During his three years in a Mountaineer uniform, Staten averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Following his collegiate career, Staten played professionally in Belgium, Finland, France, Estonia, and Hungary in addition to a stint in the NBA's G-League.

This year, Staten rejoined the program as a graduate assistant manager.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.