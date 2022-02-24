Skip to main content

Kedrian Johnson Ruled Out with Injury

The Mountaineers will be without their veteran guard tonight.

After being scratched from the starting lineup, senior West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson will not play in tonight's game vs Iowa State due to a hip injury.

Johnson did not play in the first half and the team did not announce his status until halftime.

In 27 games this season, Johnson is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum.
