Kedrian Johnson Ruled Out with Injury

The Mountaineers will be without their veteran guard tonight.

After being scratched from the starting lineup, senior West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson will not play in tonight's game vs Iowa State due to a hip injury.

Johnson did not play in the first half and the team did not announce his status until halftime.

In 27 games this season, Johnson is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.