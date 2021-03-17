Kysre Gondrezick Named All-America Honorable Mention by AP

PRESS RELEASE via WVU Athletics Communications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 17, 2021) – Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has been named to the Associated Press’ All-American as an Honorable Mention, announced Wednesday.

Gondrezick is the 29th All-America selection in WVU program history and is the 13th player from the Mountaineer women’s basketball history to be named to an All-America team. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, is the first All-American for West Virginia since Tynice Martin in 2019 (WBCA) and the first player to be named to the AP All-America team since Teana Muldrow in 2018.

In 26 contests this season, Gondrezick has led West Virginia in scoring 16 times and is averaging 19.9 points per contest, the best mark on the team.

At the end of the regular season, she became the first Mountaineer to be honored as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection since Tynice Martin in 2019 and the third since joining the league in 2012-13 (Bria Holmes). Earlier this year, Gondrezick was named to the midseason watch list for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year, the second Mountaineer in the last two years to be recognized on the award’s watch list (Tynice Martin).

Against TCU on Jan. 30, the redshirt senior guard tallied a career-high 30 points in the win, becoming the first Mountaineer to finish with 30 or more points in a game since Teana Muldrow tallied 33 against St. John’s on March 25, 2018. She was named the Big 12’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Feb. 1, after averaging 27 points per game while leading WVU to a pair of Big 12 road wins

Against the opponents who rank inside the NCAA Evaluation Toll (NET) top 50 this season, Gondrezick has led West Virginia to six wins, including a win over then-No. 17 Texas, and is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. She also has shot 32.6% from 3-point range and 74.2% from the free-throw line against the NET top 50. Additionally, she is averaging 2.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals in those games.

Gondrezick scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games (Jan. 20-Feb. 6) this year, becoming the first WVU player since Teana Muldrow during the 2017-18 season to score 20 or more points in five consecutive games. She also is the first Mountaineer since Tynice Martin in 2018-19 to score 500 or more points in a season. Her 517 points in 2020-21 are tied for No. 19 in single-season program history.

In total, Gondrezick has amassed 24 20-point games during her WVU career, including 14 this season. Among the top-five scorers in the Big 12 this season, Gondrezick has made 57 3-pointers, the most in the top five.

Gondrezick has led the Mountaineers in scoring 29 times during her three-year career with the team and has scored in double figures 48 times during that stretch. She currently has 1,474 points in her NCAA career, including 982 during her Mountaineer career, and needs 18 points to reach 1,000 points at WVU.

The redshirt senior currently leads the Mountaineers in both assists (117) and in second on the team in steals (41) this season and is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 this year in scoring, assists and steals (Lauren Heard, TCU). Against Oklahoma, redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick tallied a career-high eight steals, the most in a game by a Mountaineer since Sarah Miles finished with nine vs. Central Connecticut on Jan. 2, 2011. Her eight steals against the Sooners also are the most recorded in a Big 12 game this season and are tied for the ninth-most in a game in program history.