Late Second Half Push by WVU Buries Buffalo

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) were without forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. due to a knee injury and WVU got off to a sluggish start but a late second half surge gave way for a lopsided 96-78 victory over the Buffalo Bulls (5-6).

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson led all scorers with 22 points.

Stevenson produced the game's first five points with a jumper and a three to give the Mountaineers the early 5-0 lead. However, the Mountaineers committed six early turnovers and the Bulls were able to grab a one-point lead 14-13 at the 12:48 mark of the first half.

A 8-2 run capped off by a Stevenson three regained the Mountaineer lead 21-16 at the midway point of the second half.

Buffalo tied the game at 28 with 6:35 left in the first half, shooting an efficient 12-19 from the field. Freshman Center Jack Isaac had 13 first half points while junior forward 11.

The game was tied at 32 before Stevenson hit consecutive buckets and guard Kobe Johnson, who started in place for an injured Emmitt Matthews Jr., followed with a three, a seven-point lead, and the Mountaineers would take an eight-point lead into halftime.

West Virginia and Buffalo traded buckets to open the half until and 8-2 run pulled the Bulls within one at the 14:10 mark of the second half.

With West Virginia leading by one, forward Tre Mitchell went up over Bulls' forward Jonnivius Smith, drew the foul and Smith proceeded to get a technical. Mitchell made all four free throws and the momentum shifted as WVU outscored Buffalo 17-3, pushing out to a 15-point advantage, 78-63 with six minutes remaining in the game.

WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. produced 17 second half points for a career-high 18 points and collecting a double double with 10 rebounds. Mitchell produced 12 second half points for 17 on the evening as the Mountaineers pulled away for the 96-78 win.

