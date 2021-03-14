Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection by Jerry Palm

See where the Mountaineers land in the latest CBS Sports projection.
Author:
Publish date:

It seems to be a near consensus that No. 10 West Virginia will be a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is part of that crowd as he projects the Mountaineers as a No. 4 facing Liberty of the Atlantic Sun.

1. Michigan vs 16. Oral Roberts

8. Florida vs 9. North Carolina

5. UConn vs 12. Winthrop

4. West Virginia vs 13. Liberty

6. USC vs 11. Maryland

3. Houston vs 14. Morehead State

7. Missouri vs 10. Loyola-Chicago

2. Oklahoma State vs 15. Iona

The selection show will air on CBS at 6 p.m. EST.

