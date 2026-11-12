Live Game Thread & Updates for WVU vs. Mercer

Basketball is back in Morgantown tonight after nearly a week off, and it will be the final time that West Virginia will play a home game until December 1st, when they take on Mercyhurst. By then, we're going to have a pretty good idea as to what this team is capable of and what needs to improve before entering Big 12 Conference play.

Tonight, the Mercer Bears (2-2) stroll into Hope Coliseum looking to build on their overtime win over Georgia Southern just two nights ago, a game they once trailed by as many as 13. Obviously, this will be a tough mountain for the Bears to climb, but it's definitely a game that will make them better in the long run.

If you don't have ESPN+ or aren't able to keep track of the game tonight, bookmark this page and keep hitting that refresh button, and we'll supply you with all the updates you need.

West Virginia vs. Mercer Score Updates

1st Half

Stay tuned.

1st Half Stats

2nd Half

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Final Stats

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