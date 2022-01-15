LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Kansas

Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Kansas.

Who: West Virginia vs Kansas

Where: Allen Fieldhouse

Tipoff: Approx. 2 p.m.

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

NOTE: KEEP REFRESHING YOUR SCREEN FOR UPDATES

West Virginia Starting 5

Not available yet.

Kansas Starting 5

Not available yet.

LIVE GAME THREAD

Not available yet.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.