LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Purdue
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Purdue.
Who: West Virginia vs Purdue
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Portland, OR)
Tipoff: Approx. 10 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
***NOTE: KEEP REFRESHING YOUR SCREEN FOR UPDATES***
West Virginia Starting 5
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Not available yet.
Purdue Starting 5
Not available yet.
LIVE GAME THREAD
Not available yet.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.