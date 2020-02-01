LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU vs Kansas State

MountaineerMaven
This afternoon, No. 12 West Virginia (16-4, 4-3) plays host to Kansas State (9-11, 2-5). The Mountaineers are a projected No. 2 seed in ESPN's Bracktology by Joe Lunardi and will look to keep pace or improve their projected seeding tonight.

To pass the time until the game begins, check out tonight's game preview by Christopher Hall.

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)

Tip-off: 2 p.m.

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

BenBooth
BenBooth

Need a lot more wins in the coming weeks. Iowa State up next on Wednesday night.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

A win is a win

BenBooth
BenBooth

Chase Harler is feeling it today!

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Hopefully the guys can hold on and finish this

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Did Culver get hurt?

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Weber wants a timeout as #WVU goes up 42-35 with 12:04 remaining. Derek Culver leads the Mountaineers with 13 points and 9 rebounds

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

McCabe can't continue to get beat like that off the dribble but he's been great working the ball to Culver.

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Having Knapper back has been helpful today

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

U 12 media timeout K-State leads 14-13. Derek Culver leads the Mountaineers with 5 points and 3 rebounds

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

FREE THROWS!!!

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

First media timeout of the game. WVU trails 9-7

15:36 1H

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Looked like a clean block by Routt to me

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

All five starters are coming out. Huggs has seen enough

Zach Campbell
Zach Campbell

Editor

Hoping WVU plays angry...

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Editor

Jordan is good in transition. WVU needs to create more opportunities, fill the lanes and let Jordan do the rest

