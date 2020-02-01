LIVE GAME THREAD: WVU vs Kansas State

This afternoon, No. 12 West Virginia (16-4, 4-3) plays host to Kansas State (9-11, 2-5). The Mountaineers are a projected No. 2 seed in ESPN's Bracktology by Joe Lunardi and will look to keep pace or improve their projected seeding tonight.

To pass the time until the game begins, check out tonight's game preview by Christopher Hall.

Location: WVU Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)

Tip-off: 2 p.m.

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (MSN, 100.9 FM) or on the Tune In app.

