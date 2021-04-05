Looking at Bob Huggins' Path to 1,000 Wins

West Virginia men's head basketball coach Bob Huggins collected his 900th career win during the team's first-round victory over Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament. Huggins became the 5th coach in the history of college basketball to reach that milestone, joining Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Knight, and Roy Williams. Unfortunately, Huggins wasn't able to surpass the 900 mark as the Mountaineers fell in the round of the 32 against No. 11 seed Syracuse.

So far, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is the only coach to reach 1,000 wins. Syracuse's Jim Boeheim is likely to be the 2nd to do so, but can Huggins get there before he hangs it up? Absolutely. Huggins won No. 800 in December of 2016 and hit No. 900 just under five years later. During that span, the Mountaineers had one losing season in 2018-19, a canceled postseason in 2020, and several games canceled due to COVID-19 this past season. As long as WVU doesn't have another losing season in the next few years, reaching 1,000 should come a little sooner than 900 did.

With Huggins' four-year contract set to expire following the 2021-2022 season, Huggins may consider retirement and if not, will almost certainly receive a contract extension from WVU.

With all that said, when could Huggins hit 1k? Let's look at a few scenarios.

If Huggins averages 15 wins per season for the next 7 years he would reach the 1,000-win mark.

If Huggins averages 20 wins per season for the next 5 years he would reach the 1,000-win mark.

If Huggins averages 25 wins per season for the next 4 years he would reach the 1,000-win mark.

If Huggins averages 30 wins per season for the next 3.3 years he would reach the 1,000-win mark.

If West Virginia’s past season's records are any indication, then this feat shouldn’t be too challenging with the Mountaineers averaging 22.1 wins per season since Huggins has been at the helm of the program. This would put him at 1,000 around 2025-26.

