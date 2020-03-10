MountaineerMaven
Lunardi Says West Virginia Can Rise to a No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Schuyler Callihan

In ESPN's latest bracketology projection, Joe Lunardi has West Virginia pegged as a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region facing Utah State out of the Mountain West, playing in St. Louis.

When answering college basketball fan questions on Twitter, Lunardi was asked if the Mountaineers can reach a No. 4 seed if they win the Big 12 tournament. His answer? Yes.

This would mean that West Virginia would have a win over Ohio State and Baylor in the regular season and would likely have to beat Baylor again in the semifinals and face Kansas in the Big 12 finals. That's one serious resume.

With those wins in your back pocket, I wouldn't be surprised to see West Virginia potentially even skyrocket up to a low No. 3 seed. Of course, a lot of other things will be factored in, but if West Virginia does their part and wins the tournament, it will certainly lay a much less challenging path than currently projected.

Should the Mountaineers drop the first game of the tournament to Oklahoma, now they could be looking at the possibility of dropping one spot to an eight seed.

How far do you think West Virginia will go in the Big 12 tournament and what seed do you think they will earn in the NCAA tournament?

