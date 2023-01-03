Skip to main content

Marcus Smart Plays Role in Outcome of WVU/Oklahoma State Game

The Boston Celtics guard unintentionally helped his alma mater to a Big 12 win.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys needed a win in the worst way to avoid falling to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play. So who did they turn to help right the ship? Former Cowboy guard and current member of the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart. 

Well, sort of. 

After trailing much of the game, West Virginia went on a 13-2 run to take a 53-51 lead with seven minutes remaining. The run was sparked by Erik Stevenson, who connected on a trio of threes in four trips up the floor. However, WVU lost all momentum following the third three-ball as Stevenson was called for a technical foul as he made a gesture toward the crowd, directing it to Marcus Smart. Less than two minutes later, Stevenson picked up his fifth foul and was done for the day. From that point on, West Virginia's offense struggled as they went 1/7 from the field.

"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better," said WVU head coach Bob Huggins. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."

During his postgame interview with WVU play-by-play man, Tony Caridi, Huggins made it clear that he won't put up with that kind of stuff. “I know for sure the next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer.”

