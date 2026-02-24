Mark Kellogg's Daughter Becomes First WV High School Athlete to Land NIL Deal

Name, image, and likeness have changed the way college sports work on a year-to-year basis, but now these deals are becoming available to high school athletes. Morgantown High School guard Kayli Kellogg became one of the first high school athletes in the nation to secure a NIL deal. The deal is also the first for a high school athlete in the state of West Virginia.

Kayli is the daughter of West Virginia women's basketball head coach Mark Kellogg and announced with Vision Homes WV on her X account. This past August, West Virginia became the 44th state to put a name, image, and likeness policy in place, making deals like this for high school athletes.

Excited to announce I have secured the first ever high school NIL deal in West Virginia!! Honored to partner with @VisionHomesWV a residential new-home building company serving North Central West Virginia!! Can’t wait!! @RockyT_2244 pic.twitter.com/R7VWB274Wz — Kayli Kellogg (@kayli_kellogg) February 20, 2026

Vision Homes is a home building company based in North Central West Virginia. The company also sponsors the podcast “Mazey Days” hosted by ESPN+ sideline reporter and wife of former West Virginia baseball head coach Randy Mazey.

Kellogg did provide some information on what exactly the deal entails her doing for Vision Homes to Metro News reporter Joe Brocato.

“I will be making posts on Instagram, social media and all of my platforms. I am sure we will see those a couple times a month. And I will do some community things for Vision Homes and promote them by being a guest at some of their events. Getting community involvement and also on social media is where we are at right now.”

While Kellogg will be attending some events for the company, the crux of the deal appears to entail promoting the company on social media. This deal is not only the first of its kind in the state of West Virginia, but it also opens doors for things like this to be made possible and more accessible to high school athletes.

Kellogg is a multi-sport athlete for the Mohigans, also playing golf along with basketball. She is set to graduate in 2027 and will have no shortage of options on where to continue her athletic career in college. Kellogg currently has offers from West Virginia, Akron, Mercyhurst, Florida Gulf Coast, Stephen F. Austin, UMBC, Lindenwood, and Robert Morris per prepgirlshoops .

Although Kellogg has taken no official visits, with a one-of-a-kind name, image, and likeness deal already inked in the state of West Virginia and her dad coaching the Mountaineers at a high level, it wouldn't be surprising for the up-and-coming guard to stay home with the Mountaineers.