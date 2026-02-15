You Won’t Believe What Emmitt Matthews Jr. Said About This Year’s WVU Teams

There have been a lot of really good basketball teams over the years in Morgantown, most of which were way more talented and successful than this year's bunch. But there's something about this group that makes them super easy to root for.

They care, they play the game the right way, they stick together, and give maximum effort, regardless of what the scoreboard reads.

Former West Virginia hooper Emmitt Matthews Jr. went as far as to say it might be his favorite Mountaineer teams he's watched — the same goes for Mark Kellogg's squad on the women's side.

This might be one of my favorite WVU teams haha MBB and WBB ! — Emmitt Matthews Jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) February 15, 2026

It may not be your favorite WVU men's basketball team, but hey, don't hate on Emmitt. He's just showing some love, and the grit this team plays with is very similar to the teams he was a part of.

Hodge has been very complimentary of this group all season long for their level of buy-in and commitment.

Last night, he once again mentioned how this bunch doesn't fold or brush off brutal conversations that he may have to have with players during the huddle or when they come off the floor.

“I’m very proud of the response. I told the team in the locker room, I’m thankful that they allow me to coach them hard and direct. They allow me to tell them the truth," Hodge stated. "Sometimes they may not always like the way it’s being said or what’s being said, but they respect it, and I appreciate them for that.”

The way they just continue to stick with it and scrap their way back into games is an encouraging sign for not only the final stretch of the season, but for what's to come in the future. If this team is this bought in, it makes you believe that the culture will be in a really good place a few years down the road when he's had the same guys in the building for consecutive seasons.

As for the women, Kellogg has the ladies playing at a really high level, having won four straight games and currently sitting all along atop the Big 12 standings. Tonight, they have a big-time matchup with No. 17 TCU on the road, who sits right behind them in second place. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

