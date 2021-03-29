Marshall Transfer Jarrod West Names 3 Finalists, Sets Decision Date

Last week, Marshall senior guard Jarrod West announced that he was going to enter the transfer portal and finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

After West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe entered the portal, there was some speculation that maybe this was to make room for West. West Virginia did express interest in West but did not have a virtual visit with the Mountaineers.

Monday evening, West told Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers that he has narrowed down his decision to three schools: Louisville, Ohio State, and Pittsburgh, and will chose a school this Wednesday, March 31st.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.