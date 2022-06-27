Skip to main content

Matthews Jr. and Mitchell Cleared by NCAA

West Virginia forwards Emmitt Matthews Jr and Trey Mitchell are eligible to play this upcoming season

On Monday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced forwards Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Trey Mitchell have been declared eligible to play this upcoming season for the Mountaineers by the NCAA. 

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

Matthews left WVU following the 2020-21 season after three seasons with the men's basketball program. The Tacoma, Washington, native averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds before transferring to the University of Washington Huskies where he averaged 11.7 and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.

Mitchell got his started his collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts where he spent two seasons before transferring to the University of Texas. The Pittsburgh product appeared in 24 games, started 17 and averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. 

