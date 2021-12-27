Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    McNeil Named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

    West Virginia guard Sean McNeil earns Big 12 Conference Player of the Week
    On Monday, West Virginia guard Sean McNeil was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week following a game-high 23 points, shooting a perfect 8-8 in the second half, including 4-4 from three-point range, in the 82-52 win over Youngstown State on Wednesday. McNeil shares the honor with Iowa State guard Iziah Brockington. He registered his sixth double-double of the season in last week's game against Chicago State, finishing with 20 points and matching his career-high with 13 rebounds.

    Dec 22, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) shoots a jumper over Youngstown State Penguins forward Jamir Thomas (1) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

    McNeil only had one shot attempt in the first half, and as a result, he went scoreless, and the Mountaineers were only holding onto a one-point lead at the half. However, in five minutes, McNeil buried four threes, along with a pair of free throws and guided West Virginia to an 18-point lead with over 12 minutes remaining as the Mountaineers cruised the 20-point victory.

    McNeil is averaging 14.0 points per game in the season and has averaged 16.8 ppg in the five outings. 

    Big 12 Players of the Week
    Izaiah Brockington, ISU, G, Sr.
    Sean McNeil, West Virginia, G, Sr.

    Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
    Izaiah Brockington, ISU, G, Sr.

