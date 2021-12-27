McNeil Named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

On Monday, West Virginia guard Sean McNeil was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week following a game-high 23 points, shooting a perfect 8-8 in the second half, including 4-4 from three-point range, in the 82-52 win over Youngstown State on Wednesday. McNeil shares the honor with Iowa State guard Iziah Brockington. He registered his sixth double-double of the season in last week's game against Chicago State, finishing with 20 points and matching his career-high with 13 rebounds.

McNeil only had one shot attempt in the first half, and as a result, he went scoreless, and the Mountaineers were only holding onto a one-point lead at the half. However, in five minutes, McNeil buried four threes, along with a pair of free throws and guided West Virginia to an 18-point lead with over 12 minutes remaining as the Mountaineers cruised the 20-point victory.

McNeil is averaging 14.0 points per game in the season and has averaged 16.8 ppg in the five outings.

