Miles McBride Listed in Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Players of the 2020-21 Season

"Deuce" is viewed as one of the best talents in all of college basketball.
A big part of West Virginia's success in the 2020-21 season is in large part due to the play of sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride, who elevated his game to the next level after flashes of promising potential a year ago.

In 27 games this season, McBride has averaged 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 39% from three-point land. McBride has led the Mountaineers to several victories this season, most notably in his 31-point performance against Kansas and then in the home win against Texas Tech, where he hit the game-winning shot with just a few seconds left on the clock.

Although West Virginia was bounced from the Big 12 Conference tournament on Thursday in the quarterfinals, don't count out the Mountaineers when it comes to making a run in the NCAA Tournament. McBride will play a big role in West Virginia navigating their way through the bracket. 

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated put together a list of the top 50 players in college basketball, and on that list, you'll find Miles McBride, checking in at No. 26.

Here is what the voters on the top 50 had to say about McBride's game:

"West Virginia’s transformation into a high-powered offensive team coincided with McBride’s emergence as a potent scorer, breaking out as a dangerous three-point shooter (41.2%) and capable closer. Also a tough-minded defender and solid playmaker, McBride has been among the best players in a conference stacked with quality guards, coming up especially big in wins over Kansas and Texas Tech. He can be streaky, but his knack for making difficult shots off the bounce makes the Mountaineers a legitimate close-game threat and a team capable of making noise in March."

