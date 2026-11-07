Miles Sadler, WVU Steamroll Past Stetson to Move to 2-0

MORGANTOWN, WV — For the second time this week, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a win inside Hope Coliseum, this time defeating the Stetson Hatters by a 91-53 score.

True freshman Miles Sadler had one heck of a collegiate debut earlier this week, notching 16 points and nine assists. He nearly matched his scoring total in the first half of tonight's game, connecting on 6/9 shots, including 2/4 attempts from beyond the arc, giving him 14 points for the half.

St. John's transfer had one heck of a start as well, knocking down four consecutive threes, which helped balloon the lead from 19-9 to 31-16

Sean Morgan and Collin Kuhl combined to go 5/9 in the first 20 minutes, giving Stetson a chance to remain competitive at the midway point. Ross Hodge was not too pleased with his defense, particularly on the interior, where the Hatters scored 14 of their 30 first half points. There was a clear lack of physicality from the bigs and some late rotations on the back end.

West Virginia burst out of the half looking to put this one away quickly and jumped out to a 6-0 run, forcing Stetson to call a timeout. The Mountaineers played a clean half of basketball, turning it over just twice in the final 20 minutes, both of which happened in the final minute with the youngsters in the game. And when you couple that with elite defense, you get the final score we landed on tonight. The Hatters were limited to 25% shooting in the second half.

Player of the Night: Miles Sadler/Joson Sanon

We're going to go with two players tonight due to the pure electric shooting from Sanon. Sadler was dynamic once again, scoring buckets in bunches, finishing the night with 25 points on 11/16 shooting. Sanon was near-perfect from downtown, hitting 6/8 three-point shots.

Stat of the Night: Hot three-point shooting

Joson Sanon was great, but it wasn't just him. Three other Mountaineers hit multiple triples in this one — Finley Bizjack, Miles Sadler, and Martin Somerville. For the night, West Virginia drilled 42% of its three-ball attempts.

Up next: Mercer

The Mountaineers have nearly a week off before they get back on the court, so they'll have some time to digest the tape from the first two games ahead of their matchup with Mercer next Thursday.

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