Mitchell Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell as the Big 12 Player of the Week.

The senior averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in a 2-0 week for West Virginia. He recorded 19 points and six rebounds in the win over Navy and 13 points and seven rebounds in the win over UAB. The senior forward shot 59.1 percent (13-22) from the field, 50.0 percent (4-8) from 3-point range and 100 percent (2-2) from the free throw line.

Mitchell is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game on the season, and 4.6 rebounds per game. 

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Player:
Nov. 14: Adam Flagler, BU, G, Sr.
Nov. 21: LJ Cryer, BU, G, Jr.
Nov. 28: Markquis Nowell, K-State, G, Sr.
Dec. 5: Jalen Wilson, KU, F, Jr.
Dec. 12: Tre Mitchell, WVU, F, Sr.

Newcomer:
Nov. 14: Keyontae Johnson, K-State, F, Sr.
Nov. 21: Gradey Dick, KU, G, Fr.
Nov. 28: Jaren Holmes, ISU, G, Sr.
Dec. 5: Keyonte George, BU, G, Fr. and Gradey Dick, KU, G, Fr.
Dec. 12: Grant Sherfield, OU, G, Sr.

