Mountaineers Hammered in Lubbock After a Tough Afternoon Shooting from the Field

West Virginia struggles to score and suffers its worst defeat of the season

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries
Lubbock, TXThe West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-9) shot an abysmal 32.8% from the field while No. 9 Texas Tech came out of halftime hot, shooting 62.5% in the second half, including 7-11 from the three as the Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4) rolled 73-51.

West Virgina scored the game’s first three points before Texas Tech went on a 5-0 spurt for the early 5-3 advantage.

The Mountaineers answered with a 7-0 run capped by a three from freshman guard Jonathan Powell to give WVU a 10-5 lead at the 14:47 mark of the first half.

West Virginia’s defense held Texas Tech to 2-18 shooting from the field near the midway point of the first half to maintain a five-point advantage,12-7.

West Virginia sophomore guard Sencire Harris buried a three from the right side to push the Mountaineers lead to eight, 19-11.

Amani Hansberry stretched the lead to nine with a straightaway three. Then, Elijah Hawkins answered with a rightwing three to begin a 5-0 spurt to cut it to four, but Hansberry nailed his third three of the half for 12 first half points for a 27-10 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half.

The Mountaineers were held scoreless in the final four minutes as the Red Raiders went on a 10-0 run to take a 30-27 lead into halftime.

Amani Hansberry opened the second half with a turnaround one-handed jumper, but West Virginia’s shooting woes continued well into the second half, along with three turnovers, while Texas Tech went 8-10 from the field, including a pair of threes with 10:46 remaining in the game.

West Virginia was 4-18 from the floor in over 13 minutes of action and Texas Tech extended its lead to 18, 57-39, with 6:11 left to play as the Red Raiders coasted to the 73-51.

