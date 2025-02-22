Mountaineers Hammered in Lubbock After a Tough Afternoon Shooting from the Field
Lubbock, TX – The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-9) shot an abysmal 32.8% from the field while No. 9 Texas Tech came out of halftime hot, shooting 62.5% in the second half, including 7-11 from the three as the Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4) rolled 73-51.
West Virgina scored the game’s first three points before Texas Tech went on a 5-0 spurt for the early 5-3 advantage.
The Mountaineers answered with a 7-0 run capped by a three from freshman guard Jonathan Powell to give WVU a 10-5 lead at the 14:47 mark of the first half.
West Virginia’s defense held Texas Tech to 2-18 shooting from the field near the midway point of the first half to maintain a five-point advantage,12-7.
West Virginia sophomore guard Sencire Harris buried a three from the right side to push the Mountaineers lead to eight, 19-11.
Amani Hansberry stretched the lead to nine with a straightaway three. Then, Elijah Hawkins answered with a rightwing three to begin a 5-0 spurt to cut it to four, but Hansberry nailed his third three of the half for 12 first half points for a 27-10 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half.
The Mountaineers were held scoreless in the final four minutes as the Red Raiders went on a 10-0 run to take a 30-27 lead into halftime.
Amani Hansberry opened the second half with a turnaround one-handed jumper, but West Virginia’s shooting woes continued well into the second half, along with three turnovers, while Texas Tech went 8-10 from the field, including a pair of threes with 10:46 remaining in the game.
West Virginia was 4-18 from the floor in over 13 minutes of action and Texas Tech extended its lead to 18, 57-39, with 6:11 left to play as the Red Raiders coasted to the 73-51.