Skip to main content

Mountaineers Move Past Seawolves

West Virginia handles Stony Brook 75-64

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) got off to a slow start before handling the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) 75-64 Thursday evening. WVU guard Kedrian Johnson led all scorers with 18 points on 4-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line, while guard Erik Stevenson put up 16 points. 

2022-12-22
2022-12-22 (1)

West Virginia got out to a quick 13-4 lead on 5-8 shooting from the field but went 5-21 from the floor to finish out the first half and led Stony Brook by just four, 28-28, at halftime. Johnson led all scorers with 14 points at the break. 

Stony Brook got within one at the 17:24 mark before the Mountaineers produced an 8-0 run to grab a 41-32 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dec 22, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) drives past Stony Brook Seawolves guard Toby Onyekonwu (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

Dec 22, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) drives past Stony Brook Seawolves guard Toby Onyekonwu (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

The Seawolves cut the deficit back to six near the midway point of the second half before West Virginia constructed a 15-2 run, capped off with a three from guard Seth Wilson, to give the Mountaineers a 60-41 advantage with seven minutes remaining in the game.  

Stony Brook battled to get back within nine with 2:29 but Wilson buried a three in the corner to silence any comeback as the Mountaineers handled the Seawolves 75-64.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_7705
Basketball

WVU - Stony Brook Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
DSC_7210
Basketball

WVU - Stony Brook First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
DSC_7075
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Out vs. Stony Brook

By Christopher Hall
Untitled design (1)
Football

No Transfers Needed - Greene and Marchiol Will Battle for Starting QB

By Christopher Hall
DSC_6404
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16695004_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Announces Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.26.34 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: S Aden Nelson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan