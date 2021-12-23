Mountaineers Second Half Surge Buries Penguins

The West Virginia Mountaineers handled the Youngstown State Penguins Wednesday night 82-52. WVU guard Sean McNeil led all scorers with 23 points, all coming in the second half, while guard Taz Sherman put up 16.

West Virginia started 1-14 from the floor before, coming out of the under 12-minute media timeout, guard Malik Curry hit a jumper from the right elbow to get within one of Youngstown State 7-6.

West Virginia trailed 13-9 with under eight minutes remaining in the game before putting together a 10-2 run capped off by by a Kedrian Johnson jumper and holding a 19-15 lead with under five minutes remaining in the half.

The Mountaineers came into the game shooting 60.6% from the line but went 10-12 in the first half to hold a one-point advantage at the break 24-23.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman got off to a quick start in the second half with a pair of threes to put West Virginia up eight but Penguins guard Chris Shelton answered with a couple of threes to keep Youngstown State within a possession 31-34.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Sean McNeil buried four consecutive threes in the midst of a 17-2 run, extending the Mountaineers lead to 18 with 12:33 remaining in the game.

West Virginia maintained a 20-point advantage, building their largest lead in the final score 82-52.

West Virginia is back in action on New Years Day as they travel to Texas in the first of a two-game road trip to begin Big 12 Conference Play at noon and will be televised on ESPNU.

