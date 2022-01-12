Mountaineers Send Cowboys Packing

The West Virginia Mountaineers handled a scrappy Oklahoma State Cowboys team 70-60 Tuesday night. Forward Jalen Bridges led all scorers, tying a career-high 22 points, while Taz Sherman posted 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien and Sean McNeil finished with 12.

Sherman put the Mountaineers on the board first with a three, and Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III answered on the following possession with his three of his own to open the game. Sherman began to showcase his passing skills linking up with Bridges underneath for a couple of easy buckets and went 3-3 from the field with a pair of threes for eight first half points, igniting a 12-2 run and holding a six-point advantage at the 8:52 mark of the first half.

Bridges led all scorers at the break and forward Gabe Osabuohien's grittiness paid off in the box score, with a tough old fashioned three-point play and a drive to the basket from the top key, giving him nine points and six rebounds at the half as the Mountaineer held a 34-23 advantage at the break.

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Jalen Bridges (11) passes the ball while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia maintained a double-digit lead behind seven points from guard Sean McNeil until put together a 9-0 run to cut the lead to seven with 8:01 remaining. Then, Bridges scored eight straight, and McNeil followed with a floater to put the Mountaineers back up 17 with five minutes to play in the game, not leaving much room for a comeback as the Mountaineers handled the Cowboys down the stretch for a comfortable 70-60 win.

