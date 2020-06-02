Multiple WVU Basketball Players to Take Part in Peaceful Protest in Morgantown

Over the last week or so, several protests have taken place around the country following the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin placed his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

Racism has no place in this country or the world. The fact that these murders from police officers to innocent black men and women are still happening today is a major issue.

Last night, West Virginia basketball forward Gabe Osabuohien tweeted out that he, alongside teammates Taz Sherman, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Jalen Bridges, will be taking part in a peaceful protest in Morgantown today.

I applaud these young men for not only using their platform to raise awareness, but for standing up for their beliefs. What happened last week to George Floyd and the many others before him is not okay. Things need to change and the country needs to become one. Racism must come to an end!

