MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Multiple WVU Basketball Players to Take Part in Peaceful Protest in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

Over the last week or so, several protests have taken place around the country following the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin placed his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. 

Racism has no place in this country or the world. The fact that these murders from police officers to innocent black men and women are still happening today is a major issue.

Last night, West Virginia basketball forward Gabe Osabuohien tweeted out that he, alongside teammates Taz Sherman, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Jalen Bridges, will be taking part in a peaceful protest in Morgantown today.

I applaud these young men for not only using their platform to raise awareness, but for standing up for their beliefs. What happened last week to George Floyd and the many others before him is not okay. Things need to change and the country needs to become one. Racism must come to an end!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 WR Dakota Twitty Thrilled About West Virginia Offer

The West Virginia Mountaineers have sent out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

2022 CB James Monds Talks WVU Offer, Thoughts on the Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Making Their Mark in Ohio on Recruiting Trail

West Virginia is hitting the state of Ohio hard in this recruiting cycle

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

Butler Officially Joins Best Virginia

Former Mountaineer forward Da'Sean Butler has committed to Best Virginia

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Offers 2022 RB Kanye Udoh

The West Virginia Mountaineers have sent out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

2021 CB Daylan Carnell Set to Make Decision

The Mountaineers could be adding to the 2021 class later today

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Lands Former Troy Punter/Kicker

Neal Brown lands his former Troy punter/kicker Tyler Sumpter

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown and Bob Huggins Speak Out on Social Injustice

West Virginia head coaches Neal Brown and Bob Huggins use their platform to speak out against social injustice

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 7 for 2021 CB Javon Bullard

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for 2021 corner

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

An in-depth look at which 2021 recruits are heavily interested in West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan