New AP Top 25 Poll Released

See where the Mountaineers rank in this week's top 25 rankings

The West Virginia Mountaineers had a bit of a rough end to the season by dropping two of their last three games to Baylor and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers fell from No. 6 to No. 10 in this week's edition of the AP Top 25 poll.

Top 25 Results from last week with last week's rankings:

No. 1 Gonzaga: DNP

No. 2 Michigan: L 76-53 vs No. 4 Illinois, W 69-50 vs Michigan State, L 70-64 vs Michigan State

No. 3 Baylor: W 94-89 (OT) vs No. 6 West Virginia, W 81-70 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State, W 88-73 vs No. 18 Texas Tech

No. 4 Illinois: W 76-53 vs No. 2 Michigan, W 73-68 vs No. 7 Ohio State

No. 5 Iowa: W 102-64 vs Nebraska, W 77-73 vs No. 23 Wisconsin

No. 6 West Virginia: L 94-89 (OT) vs No. 3 Baylor, W 76-67 vs TCU, L 85-80 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State

No. 7 Ohio State: L 73-68 vs No. 4 Illinois

No. 8 Alabama: W 70-58 vs Auburn, W 89-79 vs Georgia

No. 9 Houston: W 67-64 vs Memphis

No. 10 Villanova: W 72-60 vs No. 14 Creighton, L 54-52 vs Providence

No. 11 Florida State: W 93-64 vs Boston College, L 83-73 vs Notre Dame

No. 12 Arkansas: W 101-73 vs South Carolina, W 87-80 vs Texas A&M

No. 13 Kansas: W 67-62 vs UTEP

No. 14 Creighton: L 72-60 vs No. 10 Villanova, W 93-73 vs Butler

No. 15 Texas: W 81-67 vs Iowa State, W 69-65 vs No. 16 Oklahoma, W 76-64 vs TCU

No. 16 Oklahoma: L 79-75 vs No. 17 Oklahoma State, L 69-65 vs No. 15 Texas

No. 17 Oklahoma State: W 79-75 vs No. 16 Oklahoma, L 81-70 vs No. 6 Baylor, W 85-80 vs No. 6 West Virginia

No. 18 Texas Tech: W 69-49 vs TCU, W 81-54 vs Iowa State, L 88-73 vs No. 18 Texas Tech

No. 19 San Diego State: W 71-62 vs San Diego State

No. 20 Loyola-Chicago: W 73-49 vs So. Illinois, W 65-49 vs Indiana State, W 75-65 vs Drake

No. 21 Virginia: W 62-51 vs Miami, W 68-58 vs Louisville

No. 22 Virginia Tech: DNP

No. 23 Purdue: W 73-69 vs No. 25 Wisconsin, W 67-58 vs Indiana

No. 24 Colorado: W 75-61 vs Arizona State

No. 25 Wisconsin: L 73-69 vs No. 25 Wisconsin, L 77-73 vs No. 5 Iowa

