New AP Top 25 Released
West Virginia earned a big road win at Texas Tech last Tuesday winning 82-71 but followed that up with a disappointing double-overtime loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.
Moments ago, a new set of AP Top 25 rankings were released with the Mountaineers moving up one spot to No. 13.
Full Top 25:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Houston
7. Virginia
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. Villanova
11. Iowa
12. Texas
13. West Virginia
14. Creighton
15. Texas Tech
16. Florida State
17. USC
18. Virginia Tech
19. Tennessee
20. Missouri
21. Wisconsin
22. Loyola-Chicago
23. Kansas
24. Arkansas
25. San Diego State
West Virginia is not scheduled to play again until this Saturday when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns.
