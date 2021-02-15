Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

New AP Top 25 Released

Check out where the Mountaineers sit in this week's rankings!
Author:
Updated:
Original:

West Virginia earned a big road win at Texas Tech last Tuesday winning 82-71 but followed that up with a disappointing double-overtime loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Moments ago, a new set of AP Top 25 rankings were released with the Mountaineers moving up one spot to No. 13.

Full Top 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Virginia

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Villanova

11. Iowa 

12. Texas

13. West Virginia

14. Creighton

15. Texas Tech

16. Florida State

17. USC

18. Virginia Tech

19. Tennessee

20. Missouri

21. Wisconsin

22. Loyola-Chicago

23. Kansas

24. Arkansas

25. San Diego State

West Virginia is not scheduled to play again until this Saturday when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

McBride
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Released

McCabe
Basketball

BREAKING: Big 12 Reschedules WVU/Baylor Matchup

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Darius Stills (2)
Football

Darius Stills Beginning to Virtually Meet With NFL Teams

USATSI_15569501_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

There's a Chance West Virginia Could Play 5 Games in 9 Days

Feb 6, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) shoots along the baseline while guarded by Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

McBride and Culver Rank Among the Best in the Big 12

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) defends Oklahoma guard Austin Reeves (12) in the Sooners 91-90 double-overtime win over the Mountaineers.
Basketball

Big 12 Conference Standings Update