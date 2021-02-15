New AP Top 25 Released

Check out where the Mountaineers sit in this week's rankings!

West Virginia earned a big road win at Texas Tech last Tuesday winning 82-71 but followed that up with a disappointing double-overtime loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Moments ago, a new set of AP Top 25 rankings were released with the Mountaineers moving up one spot to No. 13.

Full Top 25:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Virginia

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Villanova

11. Iowa

12. Texas

13. West Virginia

14. Creighton

15. Texas Tech

16. Florida State

17. USC

18. Virginia Tech

19. Tennessee

20. Missouri

21. Wisconsin

22. Loyola-Chicago

23. Kansas

24. Arkansas

25. San Diego State

West Virginia is not scheduled to play again until this Saturday when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns.

