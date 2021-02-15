New Women's AP Top 25 Released

See where the Mountaineers check in for this week's rankings.

The West Virginia women's basketball team went 1-1 this past week defeating Kansas 69-61 and then saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday falling to Oklahoma 72-71.

Monday afternoon, the latest edition of the AP Top 25 was released and surprisingly, the Mountaineers stayed put at No. 19. With the loss to Oklahoma (8-9), it felt like West Virginia was destined to drop at least a couple of spots. Staying put at No. 19 just goes to show how much respect the voters have for Mike Carey, his staff, and the run this team has been on.

West Virginia will have their biggest game of the year on Wednesday as they travel to Waco to take on No. 7 Baylor. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.