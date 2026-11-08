No. 24 West Virginia Crushes Georgia Tech in First Road Test

The No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) remained undefeated on the season after taking down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) Sunday afternoon 81-63 at McCamish Pavilion.

West Virginia senior forward Skylar Forbes led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds, while redshirt senior guard Gia Cook produced 20 points. Senior guard Kennedy finished with 11 points behind an efficient 4-of-5 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range and redshirt freshman forward Divine Tumba rounded out the four Mountaineers in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds.

Harris opened the game with a pair of threes to ignite a 10-2 run for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia built a 14-point advantage behind 10-of-19 shooting from the field in the first quarter, led by the play of Harris and Cooke led the way with nine points. Georgia Tech junior guard Talayah Walker buried a three to end the quarter to keep the Yellow Jackets within striking distance as the Mountaineers held a 27-16 lead.

After she was held to a pair of free throws in the first quarter, Forbes started the second quarter with a drive to the basket for two of her seven second quarter points.

Tumba extended the lead to 18 points with a lay-in at the 6:34 mark of the second quarter. However, the Yellow Jackets continued to battle, and Walker scored six-straight to cut the WVU lead back to 12.

Forbes answered with a three to end a nearly three-minute scoring drought, but, again, Walker responded with her second three of the half for 19-first half points and sophomore guard Jordan Ode got the Yellow Jackets within 11.

Forbes ended the half with an offensive putback to give the Mountaineers a 43-30 lead at the break.

Forbes opened the second half with a layup before West Virginia went on a 14-2 run for a 59-35 lead near the midway point of the third quarter.

Georgia Tech chipped away at the WVU lead, but Cooke buried her second three of the period to extend the lead to 23 and Forbes hit a turnaround jumper with 1:44 remaining in quarter to maintain the 20-point plus advantage as the Mountaineers held 67-45 advantage heading in the final quarter of play.

Tumba worked the paint to begin the fourth for a pair of buckets and Cooke went 2-2 from the free throw line to stretch the lead to 28,

Georgia Tech constructed a 14-1 run to pull within 16 with 3:34 remaining in the game, but senior guard Zahirah Walton scored on a pair of layups on the assists from Forbes as part of a 6-2 spurt as the Mountaineers coasted to the 81-63 victory.