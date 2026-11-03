How to Watch & Listen to WVU vs. Rhode Island: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, Key Players

Ross Hodge and the West Virginia men's hoops team began the 2026-27 season with a dominating victory on Monday , and tonight, Mark Kellogg and the ladies will open the lid on their season, playing host to Rhode Island.

The Rams went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time last year since the 1995-96 season, but are now in year one of a new staff, under the direction of Colleen Mullen who was hired away from UAlbany.

Here is everything you need to know about this evening's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 24 West Virginia (0-0) vs. Rhode Island (0-0)

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 3rd, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hope Coliseum — Morgantown, WV (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Players to Watch:

Martina Borrellas (Rhode Island): In her first year in a starting role at UAlbany, Borrellas averaged 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field. In her two games against Power Four competition last season, she had a mixed bag of results. Borrellas posted 15 points and nine rebounds in an early-season loss to Syracuse and then had just two points and five boards in a 29-point loss to Vanderbilt.

Gia Cooke (West Virginia): With Jordan Harrison gone, Mark Kellogg is looking for a new leader to emerge as the heart and soul of this team. The first player who comes to mind is Gia Cooke, who is the lone returning piece from last year's Big 12 Championship team. She is a completely different player from Harrison and is more offensive-minded, but can still be a menace on the defensive end as well. This feels like her team, and tonight is just the first chapter of this story.

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