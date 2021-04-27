OFFICIAL: Derek Culver Clarifies Conflicting Reports, Announces Future Intentions

Monday afternoon, it was announced on Twitter that West Virginia big man Derek Culver had signed with Athletes Sports Management.

Later in the evening, a report from Mike Casazza of 247Sports surfaced that stated Culver would not be returning for his senior year at West Virginia, per Cervando Tejeda, CEO of Athletes Sports Management. Shortly after, Derek Culver posted on his Instagram story that no decision has been made. Culver's teammate, Gabe Osabuohien, also stated that the news was not true.

Late into the evening, Culver added another picture to his Instagram story and explained the situation, and also detailed his future intentions.

"I released a statement earlier today that I would now like to clarify. Some on social media have stated that I have left school. In the heat of the moment, I responded on social media to refute those claims. I have taken stock of my college experience and am now undergoing the difficult decision to plan my future. I have elected to forgo my senior year and currently explore my professional options, which was a difficult decision that I did not take lightly. It is a long process for an athlete to turn professional. For those blessed with the opportunity to play as scholarship athletes, it is difficult to leave our adoptive college family. I tried to articulate earlier that I had not officially announced my intentions publicly to leave school and that reports of me doing so were unconfirmed. I refuted those claims as I felt it unfair for those who have supported me over the years to hear it from other sources before hearing it from me directly.

"Now I would like to state on my terms that I am officially declaring for the NBA Draft and have signed with Athletes Sports Management (ASM). I would like to take this time to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for all the years of support. I am looking forward to this next chapter."

Photo of post below on Culver's Instagram: @1gawd_

