OFFICIAL: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Returns to West Virginia

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is officially a Mountaineer (again)

On Wednesday, West Virginia University men's head basketball coach Bob Huggins announced forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. has officially re-signed with the program.

“We are extremely excited to have Emmitt back as a Mountaineer,” Huggins said in a release by the university. “He is a great teammate who made countless big plays at crunch time during his three years here. We look forward to having his athleticism and shot-making ability around the perimeter in addition to his rebounding at both ends of the floor. His experience will be invaluable.”

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.

Matthews left WVU following the 2020-21 season after three seasons with the men's basketball program, averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds for his career. In his final year in Morgantown, he averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game before transferring to his home state of Washington and joining the University of Washington Huskies where he averaged 11.7 and 4.7 rebounds per game in 32 starts. 

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers heat coach Bob Huggins during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
