OFFICIAL: NIT Tournament Bracket is Set

The West Virginia Mountaineers are left out of the NIT.

Moments ago, the 2022 NIT bracket was released. Below are the matchups for the 32-team event.

1 Dayton vs Toledo

4 Vanderbilt vs Belmont

3 Florida vs Iona

2 Xavier vs Cleveland State

1. Oklahoma vs Missouri State

4. Colorado vs St. Bonaventure

3. Mississippi State vs Virginia

2. North Texas vs Texas State

1. SMU vs Nicholls

4. Washington State vs Santa Clara

3. Saint Louis vs Northern Iowa

2. BYU vs Long Beach State

1. Texas A&M vs Alcorn State

4. Utah State vs Oregon

3. VCU vs Princeton

2. Wake Forest vs Towson

